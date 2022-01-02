Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Evan Fournier (13) takes a three point shot over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-28) hope to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons

The Bucks score only 1.6 more points per game (111.6) than the Pistons give up (110.0).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 22-2.

Detroit has a 4-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Pistons score an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Detroit is 4-5.

Milwaukee is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.

The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.

The Bucks pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).

The Bucks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

