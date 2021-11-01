Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

    • The Pistons record 15.7 fewer points per game (96.2) than the Bucks give up (111.9).
    • The Bucks average only 1.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Pistons allow (107.2).
    • Milwaukee is 3-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Detroit is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
    • This season, the Pistons have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
    • The Bucks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Pistons is Saddiq Bey, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 2.8 assists per game to go with a 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Jerami Grant leads Detroit in scoring, averaging 16.0 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Grant is a standout on the defensive end for Detroit, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Khris Middleton (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.7 per game).

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    L 97-82

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    L 122-104

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    W 110-103

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    L 117-91

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-111

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    W 119-109

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-108

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-93

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-95

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    31 minutes ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) takes a shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy