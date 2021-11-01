Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) battle for position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

The Pistons record 15.7 fewer points per game (96.2) than the Bucks give up (111.9).

The Bucks average only 1.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Pistons allow (107.2).

Milwaukee is 3-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Detroit is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Pistons have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.

The Bucks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Pistons is Saddiq Bey, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 2.8 assists per game to go with a 15.8 PPG scoring average.

Jerami Grant leads Detroit in scoring, averaging 16.0 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Grant is a standout on the defensive end for Detroit, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Khris Middleton (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.7 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Bulls L 97-82 Away 10/25/2021 Hawks L 122-104 Away 10/28/2021 76ers L 110-102 Away 10/30/2021 Magic W 110-103 Home 10/31/2021 Nets L 117-91 Away 11/2/2021 Bucks - Home 11/4/2021 76ers - Home 11/5/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Rockets - Away 11/12/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/13/2021 Raptors - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule