Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks
- The Pistons record 15.7 fewer points per game (96.2) than the Bucks give up (111.9).
- The Bucks average only 1.1 more points per game (108.3) than the Pistons allow (107.2).
- Milwaukee is 3-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Detroit is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Pistons have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
- The Bucks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Pistons is Saddiq Bey, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 2.8 assists per game to go with a 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Jerami Grant leads Detroit in scoring, averaging 16.0 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Grant is a standout on the defensive end for Detroit, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop almost all of the Bucks' leaderboards by averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Khris Middleton (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.7 per game).
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Bulls
L 97-82
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
L 122-104
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
W 110-103
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
L 117-91
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Spurs
W 121-111
Away
10/25/2021
Pacers
W 119-109
Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-108
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
L 102-93
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
L 107-95
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
-
Away