Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) falls out of bounds near sports analyst Jalen Rose (glasses) as he is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) falls out of bounds near sports analyst Jalen Rose (glasses) as he is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -15

    213 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons

    • The Bucks average just 0.8 more points per game (108.6) than the Pistons allow (107.8).
    • When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.8 points, it is 9-2.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 108.6 points, it is 3-6.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 99.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 3-1.
    • Milwaukee is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Bucks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.
    • The Bucks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.9 points, 11.9 boards and 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.4 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cory Joseph with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
    • Grant is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy