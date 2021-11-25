Nov 23, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) falls out of bounds near sports analyst Jalen Rose (glasses) as he is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -15 213 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons

The Bucks average just 0.8 more points per game (108.6) than the Pistons allow (107.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.8 points, it is 9-2.

When Detroit allows fewer than 108.6 points, it is 3-6.

The Pistons put up an average of 99.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 3-1.

Milwaukee is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.

The Bucks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.9 points, 11.9 boards and 6.0 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.4 threes per game.

The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch