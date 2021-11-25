Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-13) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-15
213 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pistons
- The Bucks average just 0.8 more points per game (108.6) than the Pistons allow (107.8).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.8 points, it is 9-2.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 108.6 points, it is 3-6.
- The Pistons put up an average of 99.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 3-1.
- Milwaukee is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
- The Bucks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.
- The Bucks average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 19th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 26.9 points, 11.9 boards and 6.0 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.4 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.4 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cory Joseph with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- Grant is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
