How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots defended by Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (23-57) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks average 115.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 112.3 the Pistons give up.
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112.3 points, it is 42-6.
  • Detroit is 16-32 when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Pistons' 104.9 points per game are seven fewer points than the 111.9 the Bucks give up.
  • Detroit has put together a 13-10 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.9 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
  • Milwaukee has a 32-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit has a 12-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.5 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/31/2022

Nets

W 120-119

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

L 153-119

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

L 118-112

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

W 127-106

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

W 127-121

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/29/2022

Nets

L 130-123

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

W 102-94

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

W 110-101

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

W 121-117

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

L 131-113

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
