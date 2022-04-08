Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots defended by Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (23-57) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 115.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 112.3 the Pistons give up.

When Milwaukee totals more than 112.3 points, it is 42-6.

Detroit is 16-32 when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.

The Pistons' 104.9 points per game are seven fewer points than the 111.9 the Bucks give up.

Detroit has put together a 13-10 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Milwaukee's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 104.9 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 32-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 43.1% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 12-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.5 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/31/2022 Nets W 120-119 Away 4/1/2022 Clippers L 153-119 Home 4/3/2022 Mavericks L 118-112 Home 4/5/2022 Bulls W 127-106 Away 4/7/2022 Celtics W 127-121 Home 4/8/2022 Pistons - Away 4/10/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule