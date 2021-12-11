Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-20) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Pelicans

    Pelicans vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pelicans

    -6.5

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pistons

    • The Pelicans put up 103.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 109.2 the Pistons allow.
    • New Orleans is 3-4 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • Detroit has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Pistons score 10.6 fewer points per game (99.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.4).
    • Detroit is 2-2 when it scores more than 110.4 points.
    • New Orleans' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at seventh.
    • The Pelicans average 12.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Pistons by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
    • New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.9 PPG average.
    • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.5 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.6 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

