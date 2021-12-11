Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-20) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pistons

The Pelicans put up 103.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 109.2 the Pistons allow.

New Orleans is 3-4 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Detroit has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 103.7 points.

The Pistons score 10.6 fewer points per game (99.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.4).

Detroit is 2-2 when it scores more than 110.4 points.

New Orleans' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at seventh.

The Pelicans average 12.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Pistons by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.

New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.9 PPG average.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch