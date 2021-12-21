Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (13-17) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (5-24) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Knicks

    Knicks vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -7.5

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pistons

    • The Knicks put up 105.9 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons allow.
    • New York is 7-2 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
    • Detroit has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Pistons' 100.4 points per game are seven fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.4 points, Detroit is 3-3.
    • New York is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 17th.
    • The Knicks' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Pistons average per game (10.3).
    • The Knicks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 14th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.6 points, 9.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant puts up 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with five assists per game (he also tacks on 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

