Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (13-17) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (5-24) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -7.5 207.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pistons

The Knicks put up 105.9 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pistons allow.

New York is 7-2 when scoring more than 109.4 points.

Detroit has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.

The Pistons' 100.4 points per game are seven fewer points than the 107.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Detroit is 3-3.

New York is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 17th.

The Knicks' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Pistons average per game (10.3).

The Knicks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 14th.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.6 points, 9.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch