The Detroit Pistons (5-27) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks
- The Knicks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Pistons give up (110.5).
- New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
- Detroit is 4-7 when giving up fewer than 105.7 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 100.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- New York's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- New York is 3-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Pistons' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Detroit is 2-6 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 10.0 boards and dishing out 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Celtics
L 114-107
Away
12/21/2021
Pistons
W 105-91
Home
12/23/2021
Wizards
L 124-117
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
W 101-87
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
W 96-88
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
-
Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
L 116-107
Home
12/19/2021
Heat
W 100-90
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
L 105-91
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
L 115-112
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
L 144-109
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
-
Home