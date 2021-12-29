Dec 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) works around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-27) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

The Knicks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Pistons give up (110.5).

New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.

Detroit is 4-7 when giving up fewer than 105.7 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 100.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.

New York's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

New York is 3-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Pistons' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Detroit is 2-6 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 10.0 boards and dishing out 5.0 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.

Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Celtics L 114-107 Away 12/21/2021 Pistons W 105-91 Home 12/23/2021 Wizards L 124-117 Home 12/25/2021 Hawks W 101-87 Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves W 96-88 Away 12/29/2021 Pistons - Away 12/31/2021 Thunder - Away 1/2/2022 Raptors - Away 1/4/2022 Pacers - Home 1/6/2022 Celtics - Home 1/8/2022 Celtics - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule