    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) works around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (5-27) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (16-18) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Pistons give up (110.5).
    • New York has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
    • Detroit is 4-7 when giving up fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 100.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 106.2 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • New York's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.
    • This season, the Knicks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
    • New York is 3-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • Detroit is 2-6 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 10.0 boards and dishing out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    L 114-107

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-91

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    L 124-117

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-87

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 96-88

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    W 100-90

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    L 105-91

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    L 115-112

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 144-109

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

