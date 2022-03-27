Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (20-54) play the New York Knicks (32-42) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks
- The 106.3 points per game the Knicks score are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (112.2).
- New York has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Detroit has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 104.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 15-17 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
- New York is 24-8 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- New York has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit has put together a 14-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.6% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 17.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
- Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Wizards
W 100-97
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
L 108-93
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
L 117-111
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
W 121-106
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
W 111-103
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/6/2022
Nets
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/17/2022
Magic
W 134-120
Away
3/19/2022
Cavaliers
L 113-109
Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 119-115
Home
3/23/2022
Hawks
W 122-101
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
L 100-97
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Home