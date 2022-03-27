Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-54) play the New York Knicks (32-42) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

  • The 106.3 points per game the Knicks score are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (112.2).
  • New York has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Detroit has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 104.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 15-17 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • New York is 24-8 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • New York has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 14-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.6% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham averages 17.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Wizards

W 100-97

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

L 108-93

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

L 117-111

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

W 121-106

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

W 111-103

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/17/2022

Magic

W 134-120

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

L 113-109

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 119-115

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

W 122-101

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

L 100-97

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
27
2022

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
