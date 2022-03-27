Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-54) play the New York Knicks (32-42) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks

The 106.3 points per game the Knicks score are 5.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (112.2).

New York has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Detroit has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Pistons score an average of 104.3 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 15-17 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

New York is 24-8 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

New York has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 14-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.6% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 17.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.

Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.1 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Wizards W 100-97 Home 3/20/2022 Jazz L 108-93 Home 3/22/2022 Hawks L 117-111 Home 3/23/2022 Hornets W 121-106 Away 3/25/2022 Heat W 111-103 Away 3/27/2022 Pistons - Away 3/28/2022 Bulls - Home 3/30/2022 Hornets - Home 4/2/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/3/2022 Magic - Away 4/6/2022 Nets - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule