Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-18) take an eight-game slide into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16), losers of eight straight as well. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Thunder

    • The Pistons put up 9.3 fewer points per game (98.9) than the Thunder give up (108.2).
    • Detroit has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 108.2 points.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 98.9 points, it is 2-1.
    • The Thunder score 10.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (108.5).
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
    • Detroit's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.
    • The Pistons are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Detroit has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 40.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 47.9% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Cade Cunningham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
    • Cunningham leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Killian Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-93

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clippers

    L 107-96

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    L 114-103

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-99

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    L 102-89

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-110

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 152-79

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

