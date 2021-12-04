Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-18) take an eight-game slide into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16), losers of eight straight as well. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Thunder
- The Pistons put up 9.3 fewer points per game (98.9) than the Thunder give up (108.2).
- Detroit has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 108.2 points.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 98.9 points, it is 2-1.
- The Thunder score 10.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (108.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Detroit's record is 1-4 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.
- The Pistons are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Detroit has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 40.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 47.9% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 8.0 per game, while Cade Cunningham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- Cunningham leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Killian Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Bucks
L 114-93
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
L 107-96
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
L 110-106
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-92
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
L 114-103
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/14/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pacers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
L 101-99
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
L 102-89
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
L 114-110
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
L 152-79
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home