Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) face the Detroit Pistons (20-56) at Paycom Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Favorite Spread Total Pistons -4 220 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pistons

The 104.5 points per game the Pistons put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Thunder give up (111.5).

Detroit has a 12-9 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.5 points, it is 13-14.

The Thunder average 8.4 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Pistons give up (112.3).

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.

Detroit is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.

The Pistons are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.

The Pistons pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.3).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

