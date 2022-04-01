Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) face the Detroit Pistons (20-56) at Paycom Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pistons
-4
220 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pistons
- The 104.5 points per game the Pistons put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Thunder give up (111.5).
- Detroit has a 12-9 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.5 points, it is 13-14.
- The Thunder average 8.4 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Pistons give up (112.3).
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
- Detroit is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Pistons are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
- The Pistons pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.3).
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
