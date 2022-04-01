Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) face the Detroit Pistons (20-56) at Paycom Center on Friday, April 1, 2022. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Thunder

Pistons vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pistons

-4

220 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pistons

  • The 104.5 points per game the Pistons put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Thunder give up (111.5).
  • Detroit has a 12-9 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.5 points, it is 13-14.
  • The Thunder average 8.4 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Pistons give up (112.3).
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
  • Detroit is 8-10 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Pistons are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
  • The Pistons pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.3).
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Stewart is Detroit's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
  • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

