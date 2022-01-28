Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (11-36) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (9-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons

The Magic average 102.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons give up.

Orlando has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 4-7.

The Pistons put up 8.6 fewer points per game (102.0) than the Magic allow (110.6).

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Detroit is 6-6.

Orlando's record is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.

The Magic are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.

The Magic's 9.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Pistons pull down per game (10.2).

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.0 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch