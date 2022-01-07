Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

The Pistons average 10.1 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Magic give up (111.5).

When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.

Orlando is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 101.4 points.

The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 110.9 the Pistons give up.

Orlando has put together a 1-7 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Detroit is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 101.9 points.

The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Magic allow to opponents.

Detroit has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Orlando is 2-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.7 points a contest.

Saddiq Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. racks up 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, placing him atop the Magic's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Orlando's Franz Wagner averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Terrence Ross is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Knicks L 94-85 Home 1/1/2022 Spurs W 117-116 Home 1/3/2022 Bucks W 115-106 Away 1/5/2022 Hornets L 140-111 Away 1/6/2022 Grizzlies L 118-88 Away 1/8/2022 Magic - Home 1/10/2022 Jazz - Home 1/11/2022 Bulls - Away 1/14/2022 Raptors - Home 1/16/2022 Suns - Home 1/18/2022 Warriors - Away

