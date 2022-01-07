Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

  • The Pistons average 10.1 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Magic give up (111.5).
  • When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.
  • Orlando is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 101.4 points.
  • The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 110.9 the Pistons give up.
  • Orlando has put together a 1-7 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
  • Detroit is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
  • Orlando is 2-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.7 points a contest.
  • Saddiq Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Wendell Carter Jr. racks up 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, placing him atop the Magic's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Orlando's Franz Wagner averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Terrence Ross is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Knicks

L 94-85

Home

1/1/2022

Spurs

W 117-116

Home

1/3/2022

Bucks

W 115-106

Away

1/5/2022

Hornets

L 140-111

Away

1/6/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-88

Away

1/8/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Bucks

L 127-110

Home

12/30/2021

Bucks

L 136-118

Home

1/2/2022

Celtics

L 116-111

Away

1/3/2022

Bulls

L 102-98

Away

1/5/2022

76ers

L 116-106

Home

1/8/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
