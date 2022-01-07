Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (7-32) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic
- The Pistons average 10.1 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Magic give up (111.5).
- When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.
- Orlando is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 110.9 the Pistons give up.
- Orlando has put together a 1-7 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
- Detroit is 2-6 when it allows fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Detroit has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
- Orlando is 2-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.7 points a contest.
- Saddiq Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. racks up 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, placing him atop the Magic's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Orlando's Franz Wagner averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Terrence Ross is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
L 94-85
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
W 117-116
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
W 115-106
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
L 140-111
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-88
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/11/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
L 127-110
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
L 136-118
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
L 116-111
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
L 102-98
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
L 116-106
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home