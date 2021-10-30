Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (0-4) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (1-5), who have lost three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

Last year, the 106.6 points per game the Pistons scored were 6.7 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).

Detroit had a 9-11 record last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Orlando had an 8-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 111.1 points last season, Orlando went 14-8.

Detroit had a 10-6 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.

The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allowed to opponents.

In games Detroit shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 13-12 overall.

The Magic shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pistons averaged.

Last season, Orlando had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.6% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Saddiq Bey made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Olynyk averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Isaiah Stewart collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony averages 18.2 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Mohamed Bamba is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Anthony hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Franz Wagner (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Bulls L 94-88 Home 10/23/2021 Bulls L 97-82 Away 10/25/2021 Hawks L 122-104 Away 10/28/2021 76ers L 110-102 Away 10/30/2021 Magic - Home 10/31/2021 Nets - Away 11/2/2021 Bucks - Home 11/4/2021 76ers - Home 11/5/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Rockets - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule