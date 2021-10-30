Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (0-4) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (1-5), who have lost three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

    • Last year, the 106.6 points per game the Pistons scored were 6.7 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).
    • Detroit had a 9-11 record last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
    • Orlando had an 8-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 111.1 points last season, Orlando went 14-8.
    • Detroit had a 10-6 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allowed to opponents.
    • In games Detroit shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 13-12 overall.
    • The Magic shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pistons averaged.
    • Last season, Orlando had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.6% from the field.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Saddiq Bey made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Olynyk averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Isaiah Stewart collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 18.2 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Mohamed Bamba is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Franz Wagner (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 94-88

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    L 97-82

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    L 122-104

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-96

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    W 110-104

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    L 107-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 120-111

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    L 110-109

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
