How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (0-4) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (1-5), who have lost three straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic
- Last year, the 106.6 points per game the Pistons scored were 6.7 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).
- Detroit had a 9-11 record last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- Orlando had an 8-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 111.1 points last season, Orlando went 14-8.
- Detroit had a 10-6 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allowed to opponents.
- In games Detroit shot higher than 47.1% from the field, it went 13-12 overall.
- The Magic shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pistons averaged.
- Last season, Orlando had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.6% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Olynyk averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Isaiah Stewart collected 1.3 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 18.2 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Mohamed Bamba is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Franz Wagner (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Bulls
L 94-88
Home
10/23/2021
Bulls
L 97-82
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
L 122-104
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
L 121-96
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
W 110-104
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
L 107-90
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
L 120-111
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
L 110-109
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
-
Home