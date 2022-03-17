Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-51) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Orlando Magic (18-52) on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Magic

Magic vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Magic

-2.5

219 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons

  • The 104.2 points per game the Magic score are 8.1 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.3).
  • Orlando has a 9-8 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Detroit is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Pistons' 103.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Magic allow.
  • Detroit is 8-6 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.5 points.
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 27th.
  • The Magic average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Pistons.
  • The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 27th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.3 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.1 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Hamidou Diallo (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

