How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the NBA Summer League nearing its end, the Pistons and Magic are set for a big-time showdown Monday night.
Throughout the 2021 NBA Summer League, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have garnered a lot of attention, as have Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic. Now, the two teams are set to face off Monday night.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can watch the Pistons vs. Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While we don't know for sure the status of Cunningham and Suggs for this matchup, we certainly hope to see the two rising stars play.

Suggs and Cunningham did not play in their respective teams' last games. Both sat out, and no one knows if the Magic and Pistons are going to play their top rookies anymore.

In their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons played without Cunningham. Luka Garza led his team to a win, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Saben Lee led Detroit in scoring with 22 points.

Orlando is coming off of an 89-76 win over the Houston Rockets. Cole Anthony scored 15 points, while Yante Maten scored 18 and Franz Wagner chipped in 13. 

Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their respective rosters beyond Cunningham and Suggs. Even if the two don't play in this game, it's still must-watch basketball. If they do play, it could end up being one of the most entertaining games of the entire Summer League schedule.

Regional restrictions may apply.

