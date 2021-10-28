Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -10.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the 76ers recorded 113.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
    • Philadelphia had a 36-5 record last season when putting up more than 111.1 points.
    • Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Pistons averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the 76ers gave up (108.1).
    • Detroit went 15-16 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.
    • The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons ranked 24th.
    • The 76ers and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.0 and 9.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 13th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons dished out 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.
    • Danny Green made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Olynyk averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Stewart compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Atlanta Hawks Sharife Cooper
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034168 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames vs. Penguins

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028533
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10771842
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy