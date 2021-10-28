Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

Last year, the 76ers recorded 113.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.

Philadelphia had a 36-5 record last season when putting up more than 111.1 points.

Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Pistons averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the 76ers gave up (108.1).

Detroit went 15-16 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.

The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons ranked 24th.

The 76ers and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.0 and 9.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 13th.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per game last season.

Ben Simmons dished out 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.

Danny Green made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch