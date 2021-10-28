Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Pistons vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-10.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons
- Last year, the 76ers recorded 113.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
- Philadelphia had a 36-5 record last season when putting up more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Pistons averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the 76ers gave up (108.1).
- Detroit went 15-16 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.
- The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons ranked 24th.
- The 76ers and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 10.0 and 9.6 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The 76ers finished 13th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per game last season.
- Ben Simmons dished out 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.
- Danny Green made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Olynyk averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Isaiah Stewart compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
