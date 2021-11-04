Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-6) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

The Pistons record 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).

Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.

The 76ers average only 2.4 more points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allow (108.6).

Philadelphia is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Detroit's record is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Pistons have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

This season, Philadelphia has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers' Joel Embiid averages enough points (20.6 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.

Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.6 per game.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Hawks L 122-104 Away 10/28/2021 76ers L 110-102 Away 10/30/2021 Magic W 110-103 Home 10/31/2021 Nets L 117-91 Away 11/2/2021 Bucks L 117-89 Home 11/4/2021 76ers - Home 11/5/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Rockets - Away 11/12/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/13/2021 Raptors - Away 11/15/2021 Kings - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule