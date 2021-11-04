Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-6) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers
- The Pistons record 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).
- Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.
- The 76ers average only 2.4 more points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allow (108.6).
- Philadelphia is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Detroit's record is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- This season, the Pistons have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- This season, Philadelphia has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Joel Embiid averages enough points (20.6 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.6 per game.
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
L 122-104
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
W 110-103
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
L 117-91
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
L 117-89
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
L 112-99
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-102
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
W 122-94
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
W 113-103
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
W 103-98
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away