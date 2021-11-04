Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-6) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

    • The Pistons record 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).
    • Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.
    • The 76ers average only 2.4 more points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allow (108.6).
    • Philadelphia is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
    • Detroit's record is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
    • This season, the Pistons have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
    • This season, Philadelphia has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
    • Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers' Joel Embiid averages enough points (20.6 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.6 per game.

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    L 122-104

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    W 110-103

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    L 117-91

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-89

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    L 112-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-102

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    W 103-98

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

