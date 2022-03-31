Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (20-56) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers
- The 108.9 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Pistons allow.
- When Philadelphia totals more than 112.3 points, it is 27-3.
- Detroit has a 12-16 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Pistons score just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.5) than the 76ers allow (106.8).
- Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 33-4 overall.
- The Pistons' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Detroit is 11-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Heat
W 113-106
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
W 126-121
Away
3/25/2022
Clippers
W 122-97
Away
3/27/2022
Suns
L 114-104
Away
3/29/2022
Bucks
L 118-116
Home
3/31/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/3/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/9/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 119-115
Home
3/23/2022
Hawks
W 122-101
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
L 100-97
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
L 104-102
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
L 130-123
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/10/2022
76ers
-
Away