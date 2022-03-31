Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-56) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

  • The 108.9 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Pistons allow.
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 112.3 points, it is 27-3.
  • Detroit has a 12-16 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Pistons score just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.5) than the 76ers allow (106.8).
  • Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 33-4 overall.
  • The Pistons' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Detroit is 11-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Heat

W 113-106

Home

3/23/2022

Lakers

W 126-121

Away

3/25/2022

Clippers

W 122-97

Away

3/27/2022

Suns

L 114-104

Away

3/29/2022

Bucks

L 118-116

Home

3/31/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/3/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/7/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 119-115

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

W 122-101

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

L 100-97

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

L 104-102

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

L 130-123

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
