Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-56) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

The 108.9 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Pistons allow.

When Philadelphia totals more than 112.3 points, it is 27-3.

Detroit has a 12-16 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Pistons score just 2.3 fewer points per game (104.5) than the 76ers allow (106.8).

Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Philadelphia's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 33-4 overall.

The Pistons' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Detroit is 11-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.4 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.

Saddiq Bey knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Heat W 113-106 Home 3/23/2022 Lakers W 126-121 Away 3/25/2022 Clippers W 122-97 Away 3/27/2022 Suns L 114-104 Away 3/29/2022 Bucks L 118-116 Home 3/31/2022 Pistons - Away 4/2/2022 Hornets - Home 4/3/2022 Cavaliers - Away 4/5/2022 Pacers - Away 4/7/2022 Raptors - Away 4/9/2022 Pacers - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule