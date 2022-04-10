Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers talks to Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (50-31) play the Detroit Pistons (23-58) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -9.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

The 109.8 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Pistons give up.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 30-4.

Detroit has a 14-18 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Pistons' 104.8 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the 76ers give up.

Detroit has put together a 17-16 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia's record is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 104.8 points.

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.4 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.4 points per contest.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch