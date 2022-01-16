Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (32-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (10-31) after winning four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Suns

  • The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.7 the Pistons allow.
  • Phoenix is 23-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
  • Detroit has a 7-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Pistons average only 3.2 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.5).
  • Detroit is 6-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Phoenix is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 101.3 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
  • In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.0% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.
  • Detroit has compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham collects 15.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Pelicans

W 123-110

Away

1/6/2022

Clippers

W 106-89

Home

1/8/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Home

1/11/2022

Raptors

W 99-95

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

W 112-94

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-88

Away

1/8/2022

Magic

W 97-92

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

W 126-116

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

L 133-87

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

W 103-87

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17019492
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers

2 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pistons

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17385712 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball

2 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Real Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy