Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

The Phoenix Suns (32-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (10-31) after winning four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Suns

The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.7 the Pistons allow.

Phoenix is 23-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Detroit has a 7-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pistons average only 3.2 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.5).

Detroit is 6-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 101.3 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.0% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.

Detroit has compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham collects 15.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans W 123-110 Away 1/6/2022 Clippers W 106-89 Home 1/8/2022 Heat L 123-100 Home 1/11/2022 Raptors W 99-95 Away 1/14/2022 Pacers W 112-94 Away 1/16/2022 Pistons - Away 1/17/2022 Spurs - Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/22/2022 Pacers - Home 1/24/2022 Jazz - Home 1/26/2022 Jazz - Away

