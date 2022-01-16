Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (32-9) will visit the Detroit Pistons (10-31) after winning four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Suns
- The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.7 the Pistons allow.
- Phoenix is 23-1 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
- Detroit has a 7-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Pistons average only 3.2 fewer points per game (101.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.5).
- Detroit is 6-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
- Phoenix is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 101.3 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.0% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.
- Detroit has compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham collects 15.5 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Pelicans
W 123-110
Away
1/6/2022
Clippers
W 106-89
Home
1/8/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Home
1/11/2022
Raptors
W 99-95
Away
1/14/2022
Pacers
W 112-94
Away
1/16/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/17/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/20/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/24/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/26/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-88
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
W 97-92
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
W 126-116
Home
1/11/2022
Bulls
L 133-87
Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
W 103-87
Home
1/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/21/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nuggets
-
Home