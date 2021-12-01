Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-17) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-3) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Pistons
- The Suns average only 4.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons give up (108.2).
- Phoenix has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 112.2 points, it is 3-11.
- The Pistons' 98.7 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 104.6 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Detroit is 3-3.
- Phoenix's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 98.7 points.
- The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.
- The Suns average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 27th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.5 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant racks up 19.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
