Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-17) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-3) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pistons

The Suns average only 4.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons give up (108.2).

Phoenix has a 14-0 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 112.2 points, it is 3-11.

The Pistons' 98.7 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 104.6 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Detroit is 3-3.

Phoenix's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 98.7 points.

The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.

The Suns average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 27th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.5 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch