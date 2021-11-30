Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The Pistons have lost six games in a row. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -9.5 216 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

The Trail Blazers record just 2.2 more points per game (110.4) than the Pistons give up (108.2).

When Portland scores more than 108.2 points, it is 8-5.

Detroit is 3-10 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Pistons score an average of 99.0 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Portland is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.0 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.

The Trail Blazers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (11.1).

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points per game along with 7.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch