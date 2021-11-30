Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The Pistons have lost six games in a row. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -9.5

    216 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

    • The Trail Blazers record just 2.2 more points per game (110.4) than the Pistons give up (108.2).
    • When Portland scores more than 108.2 points, it is 8-5.
    • Detroit is 3-10 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Pistons score an average of 99.0 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
    • Detroit has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
    • Portland is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
    • The Trail Blazers average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (11.1).
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points per game along with 7.8 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
    • Isaiah Stewart has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham holds the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Grant averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Killian Hayes (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

