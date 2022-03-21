Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (19-52) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

The 104.0 points per game the Pistons average are 10.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.2).

Detroit is 8-4 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Portland is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons allow.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Portland is 14-9.

Detroit is 11-14 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pistons make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Detroit has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have given up to their opponents (47.3%).

Portland is 13-8 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.9 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.

Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Celtics L 114-103 Away 3/13/2022 Clippers L 106-102 Home 3/15/2022 Heat L 105-98 Away 3/17/2022 Magic W 134-120 Away 3/19/2022 Cavaliers L 113-109 Away 3/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/23/2022 Hawks - Home 3/25/2022 Wizards - Home 3/27/2022 Knicks - Home 3/29/2022 Nets - Away 3/31/2022 76ers - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule