Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (19-52) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 104.0 points per game the Pistons average are 10.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.2).
  • Detroit is 8-4 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • Portland is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Portland is 14-9.
  • Detroit is 11-14 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Pistons make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • Detroit has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have given up to their opponents (47.3%).
  • Portland is 13-8 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.9 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
  • Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Celtics

L 114-103

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

L 106-102

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

L 105-98

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

W 134-120

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

L 113-109

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

W 127-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

L 122-113

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

L 128-98

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

L 128-123

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

L 129-98

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins vs. Canadiens

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy