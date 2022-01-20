Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (10-33) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Pistons vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-7.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons
- The 109.7 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pistons give up.
- Sacramento is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Pistons average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Kings allow (113.7).
- Detroit has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
- Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Kings pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.3).
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 10th.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
