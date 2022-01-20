Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-33) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Kings

Kings vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-7.5

221.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons

  • The 109.7 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pistons give up.
  • Sacramento is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
  • Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Pistons average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Kings allow (113.7).
  • Detroit has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
  • Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.
  • The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Kings pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.3).
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 10th.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
  • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
  • Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

2 minutes ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

2 minutes ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy