Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

The Detroit Pistons (10-33) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -7.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons

The 109.7 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pistons give up.

Sacramento is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Pistons average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Kings allow (113.7).

Detroit has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.

The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Kings pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.3).

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 10th.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch