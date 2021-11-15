How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (3-9) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings
- The Kings record 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons give up.
- Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- When Detroit allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 2-6.
- The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.
- Detroit has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Pistons have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Fox is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant puts up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.
- Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.3 per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Hornets
W 140-110
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
L 94-91
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
L 109-104
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
L 136-117
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
L 105-103
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/22/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/24/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
76ers
L 109-98
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
L 96-90
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
W 112-104
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
L 98-78
Away
11/13/2021
Raptors
W 127-121
Away
11/15/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/17/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/21/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
-
Away