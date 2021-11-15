Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) splits the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (3-9) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings

    • The Kings record 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons give up.
    • Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 2-6.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.
    • Detroit has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • In games Sacramento shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Fox is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant puts up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.
    • Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.3 per game.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-110

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    L 94-91

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    L 109-104

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    L 136-117

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    L 105-103

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    L 109-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    L 96-90

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 98-78

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    W 127-121

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

