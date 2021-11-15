Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) splits the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (3-9) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (5-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings

The Kings record 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons give up.

Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 2-6.

The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.

Detroit has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Pistons have shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Fox is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Killian Hayes with 3.7 per game.

Grant averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.3 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Hornets W 140-110 Home 11/7/2021 Pacers L 94-91 Home 11/8/2021 Suns L 109-104 Home 11/10/2021 Spurs L 136-117 Away 11/12/2021 Thunder L 105-103 Away 11/15/2021 Pistons - Away 11/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/19/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Jazz - Home 11/22/2021 76ers - Home 11/24/2021 Trail Blazers - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule