Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Detroit Pistons (5-28) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs

The Spurs put up only 1.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Pistons allow (110.0).

San Antonio has an 11-7 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.

Detroit is 4-14 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Pistons score an average of 100.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.

Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.

This season, the Spurs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

In games San Antonio shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.

The Pistons' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

This season, Detroit has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.8 points, pulling down 8.4 boards and dishing out 8.8 assists per game.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jakob Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averages 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).

Saddiq Bey is reliable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Clippers W 116-92 Away 12/23/2021 Lakers W 138-110 Away 12/26/2021 Pistons W 144-109 Home 12/27/2021 Jazz L 110-104 Home 12/31/2021 Grizzlies L 118-105 Away 1/1/2022 Pistons - Away 1/4/2022 Raptors - Away 1/5/2022 Celtics - Away 1/7/2022 76ers - Away 1/9/2022 Nets - Away 1/10/2022 Knicks - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule