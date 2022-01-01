Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (5-28) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs
- The Spurs put up only 1.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Pistons allow (110.0).
- San Antonio has an 11-7 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.
- Detroit is 4-14 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 100.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- San Antonio has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.
- This season, the Spurs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- In games San Antonio shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.
- The Pistons' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- This season, Detroit has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.8 points, pulling down 8.4 boards and dishing out 8.8 assists per game.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jakob Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant averages 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Saddiq Bey is reliable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
W 116-92
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
W 138-110
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
W 144-109
Home
12/27/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
12/31/2021
Grizzlies
L 118-105
Away
1/1/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Heat
W 100-90
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
L 105-91
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
L 115-112
Away
12/26/2021
Spurs
L 144-109
Away
12/29/2021
Knicks
L 94-85
Home
1/1/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home