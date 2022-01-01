Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (5-28) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Spurs

    • The Spurs put up only 1.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Pistons allow (110.0).
    • San Antonio has an 11-7 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.
    • Detroit is 4-14 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Pistons score an average of 100.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Detroit is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • San Antonio has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.
    • This season, the Spurs have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games San Antonio shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.
    • The Pistons' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • This season, Detroit has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.8 points, pulling down 8.4 boards and dishing out 8.8 assists per game.
    • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jakob Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averages 20.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Saddiq Bey is reliable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.1 per game.

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-92

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 138-110

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    W 144-109

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 118-105

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    W 100-90

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    L 105-91

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    L 115-112

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 144-109

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Knicks

    L 94-85

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy