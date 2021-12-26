Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (5-26) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (13-18) after losing nine straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -10 221.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pistons

The Spurs record only 1.2 more points per game (110.7) than the Pistons allow (109.5).

San Antonio is 10-7 when scoring more than 109.5 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 4-13.

The Pistons put up an average of 100.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Detroit is 3-4.

San Antonio's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.

The Spurs grab 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch