Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (5-26) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (13-18) after losing nine straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Spurs

    Spurs vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -10

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pistons

    • The Spurs record only 1.2 more points per game (110.7) than the Pistons allow (109.5).
    • San Antonio is 10-7 when scoring more than 109.5 points.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 4-13.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 100.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Detroit is 3-4.
    • San Antonio's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at ninth.
    • The Spurs grab 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pistons average (10.2).
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.
    • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
    • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 20.1 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Cade Cunningham with 5.2 per game.
    • Cunningham is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
