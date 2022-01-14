Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (9-31) will host the Toronto Raptors (20-18) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors average just 3.5 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Pistons allow (111.3).
  • Toronto is 12-3 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • When Detroit allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 6-9.
  • The Pistons score an average of 101.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 106.4 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.4 points, Detroit is 6-8.
  • Toronto has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.2 points.
  • The Raptors make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Toronto has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
  • Detroit has put together a 4-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.7% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 22.0 points and distributing 6.6 assists.
  • Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.8 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Spurs

W 129-104

Home

1/5/2022

Bucks

W 117-111

Away

1/7/2022

Jazz

W 122-108

Home

1/9/2022

Pelicans

W 105-101

Home

1/11/2022

Suns

L 99-95

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Hornets

L 140-111

Away

1/6/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-88

Away

1/8/2022

Magic

W 97-92

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

W 126-116

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

L 133-87

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

