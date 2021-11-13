Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (7-6) face the Detroit Pistons (2-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9.5 201.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

The 104.2 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Pistons allow.

Toronto is 6-1 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Detroit is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 104.2 points.

The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 102.5 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Detroit is 2-1 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Toronto has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The Raptors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.

The Raptors grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank fifth.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.

Toronto's best rebounder is Precious Achiuwa, who averages 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.5 PPG average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Achiuwa, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch