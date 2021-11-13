Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (7-6) face the Detroit Pistons (2-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pistons vs. Raptors

    Raptors vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -9.5

    201.5 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

    • The 104.2 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Pistons allow.
    • Toronto is 6-1 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • Detroit is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 104.2 points.
    • The Pistons' 94.9 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 102.5 the Raptors give up to opponents.
    • Detroit is 2-1 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
    • Toronto has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
    • The Raptors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
    • The Raptors grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank fifth.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.
    • Toronto's best rebounder is Precious Achiuwa, who averages 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.5 PPG average.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Achiuwa, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 18.4 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.4 per game.
    • Grant is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Killian Hayes (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Grant (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

