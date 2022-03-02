Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe

The Toronto Raptors (33-27) square off against the Detroit Pistons (15-46) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

The Raptors put up 108.7 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pistons allow.

When Toronto puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 20-3.

Detroit has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Pistons put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (103.0) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (107.4).

Detroit has put together a 10-11 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Toronto has a 17-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.0 points.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.

The Raptors grab an average of 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.

Toronto's best rebounder is Pascal Siakam, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 20.7 PPG average.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch