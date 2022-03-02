Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Raptors (33-27) square off against the Detroit Pistons (15-46) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Pistons

  • The Raptors put up 108.7 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pistons allow.
  • When Toronto puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 20-3.
  • Detroit has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Pistons put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (103.0) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (107.4).
  • Detroit has put together a 10-11 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Toronto has a 17-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.0 points.
  • The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
  • The Raptors grab an average of 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pistons by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
  • Toronto's best rebounder is Pascal Siakam, who averages 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 20.7 PPG average.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.2 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
