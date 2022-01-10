How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (28-12) face the Detroit Pistons (8-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Jazz
- The Jazz put up 5.1 more points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up (110.6).
- When Utah totals more than 110.6 points, it is 21-5.
- Detroit is 6-18 when giving up fewer than 115.7 points.
- The Pistons' 100.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 5-6.
- Utah has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Utah has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit has put together a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham collects 15.2 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Warriors
L 123-116
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
W 115-104
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
W 115-109
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
L 122-108
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
L 125-113
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Spurs
W 117-116
Home
1/3/2022
Bucks
W 115-106
Away
1/5/2022
Hornets
L 140-111
Away
1/6/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-88
Away
1/8/2022
Magic
W 97-92
Home
1/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/11/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/16/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
-
Away
