How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) has his shot blocked by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (28-12) face the Detroit Pistons (8-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz put up 5.1 more points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up (110.6).
  • When Utah totals more than 110.6 points, it is 21-5.
  • Detroit is 6-18 when giving up fewer than 115.7 points.
  • The Pistons' 100.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 5-6.
  • Utah has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
  • Utah has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham collects 15.2 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Warriors

L 123-116

Home

1/3/2022

Pelicans

W 115-104

Away

1/5/2022

Nuggets

W 115-109

Away

1/7/2022

Raptors

L 122-108

Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

L 125-113

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Spurs

W 117-116

Home

1/3/2022

Bucks

W 115-106

Away

1/5/2022

Hornets

L 140-111

Away

1/6/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-88

Away

1/8/2022

Magic

W 97-92

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

