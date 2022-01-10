Jan 8, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) has his shot blocked by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (28-12) face the Detroit Pistons (8-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Jazz

The Jazz put up 5.1 more points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up (110.6).

When Utah totals more than 110.6 points, it is 21-5.

Detroit is 6-18 when giving up fewer than 115.7 points.

The Pistons' 100.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 107.1 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Detroit is 5-6.

Utah has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Utah has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has put together a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham collects 15.2 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Warriors L 123-116 Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans W 115-104 Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets W 115-109 Away 1/7/2022 Raptors L 122-108 Away 1/8/2022 Pacers L 125-113 Away 1/10/2022 Pistons - Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/17/2022 Lakers - Away 1/19/2022 Rockets - Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule