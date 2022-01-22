Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-16) will host the Detroit Pistons (11-33) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13 218 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pistons

The 114.8 points per game the Jazz put up are just 3.3 more points than the Pistons give up (111.5).

Utah is 22-6 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 114.8 points, it is 7-18.

The Pistons' 101.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 107.5 the Jazz give up.

When it scores more than 107.5 points, Detroit is 7-7.

Utah's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (10.4).

The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch