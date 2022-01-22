Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (29-16) will host the Detroit Pistons (11-33) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Pistons vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pistons

  • The 114.8 points per game the Jazz put up are just 3.3 more points than the Pistons give up (111.5).
  • Utah is 22-6 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 114.8 points, it is 7-18.
  • The Pistons' 101.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 107.5 the Jazz give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.5 points, Detroit is 7-7.
  • Utah's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
  • The Jazz's 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (10.4).
  • The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.0 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham collects 15.4 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

