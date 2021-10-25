How to Watch Pistons at Hawks

The Pistons look for their first win of the season Monday night as they take on the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Hawks (1–1) started the season strong with a win against the Mavericks, then dropped a game against one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference over the last three seasons. Atlanta will look to rebound from the loss to the Cavaliers when it hosts the Pistons (0–2) on Monday.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The Hawks fell apart down the stretch against Ricky Rubio and the Cavaliers in the 101–95 loss Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Hawks have continued to build on their defensive improvements from last season. They finished 12th in the league in points allowed last season. This season, they held Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to 87 points in a season-opening win against Dallas and are giving up the second-fewest points to opponents (94.0 per game).

The depth and quality of their wings and big men give the Hawks a chance to compete on the defensive end every night.

The Pistons have the worst offense in the NBA through the early season in points per game (85.0) and net rating (84.3). Without Cade Cunningham through two games as he works his way back from injury, the team looks rudderless. They need a consistent playmaker to lead the team.

Yet while the Pistons struggle to score, they rank fifth in the league in opponents' points per game (85.5). That defense gives Detroit a chance in every game.

