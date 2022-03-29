How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

The Brooklyn Nets go for the four-game season sweep of the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday.

While the Pistons (20-55) are at the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, they have not lost a game by double-digits in 43 days and their last four losses have come by a combined 13 total points. They are coming together as a group while the Nets (39-36) are still up-and-down as they get Kyrie Irving back in the lineup for home games.

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Detroit and Brooklyn are both coming off losses, with Detroit losing a 104-102 thriller to the Knicks even with a season-high 27 points from Marvin Bagley III.

If the season ended today, Brooklyn would be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and be in a play-in game. Obviously it is not the finish it envisioned to start the season, but considering the injuries, drama and trades, the Nets are coming in as the most overqualified backend playoff team.

With seven games left they have a few weeks to build some momentum and get Kyrie Irving back as a full-time roster member.

The best case scenario is that Brooklyn can rise up to the No. 5 seed, but that would require a lot of things to go wrong for other teams ahead of them.

For Detroit, if the season ended today, it would have even lottery odds with the Magic, Thunder and Rockets for the No. 1 overall pick. The Pistons have a chance to play spoiler and try to win games down the stretch with the lottery odds rules and shock a team like Brooklyn.

Rookie Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and the rest of Detroit has been scrappy and tough over the past month and will not be a walkover today.

