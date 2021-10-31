How to Watch Pistons at Nets

The Nets have an opportunity to get some early season momentum going when they face the Pistons on Sunday.

Cade Cunningham made headlines recently, as he made his NBA regular season debut for the Pistons (1-4) after dealing with an injury.

The team got its first win of the season but now hits the road to face Kevin Durant and the Nets (3-3), who are still trading wins and losses but have looked better in their last three games.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cunningham is not going to be a monster highlight-reel player, especially early, but his defensive effort and all-around game really help this Pistons team. Through four games, Detroit averaged 20.5 assists and 15.5 turnovers while in Cunningham’s debut, the team was 26 and 13 in that department.

The Pistons are built to be a team that is about the sum of its parts, and Cunningham is the engine that makes all those parts move in the right direction.

For the Nets, Durant is playing like the league’s MVP, putting up 28.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 blocks plus steals and all on 56-36-80 splits. James Harden is putting up numbers, too, but does not look like his MVP self just yet this year (18.7 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds).

In fact, Durant and Harden are one and two on the Nets in points, assists, rebounds, steals, turnovers, field goal attempts and free-throw attempts. In most categories, there isn’t a close third.

They need to start getting more from Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, Blake Griffin and in a perfect world, Kyrie Irving.

Regional restrictions may apply.