How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons head to Chicago to face the Bulls on Tuesday night looking to win their third game in a row.

The Pistons have not had the season they were hoping for so far, but are playing some of their best basketball right now. Detroit heads to Chicago on a two-game winning streak and has won four of its last six games.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons are now just 9-30 on the year, but have beat the Bucks and Jazz, two of the best teams in the NBA. It has been a welcome sight for Detroit fans and one they hope they can see continue against the Eastern Conference leading Bulls on Tuesday night.

The Bulls will look to keep that from happening as they try and win their ninth straight home game. Chicago is also trying to keep from losing its second straight game after it lost to the Mavericks on Sunday.

The loss to Dallas snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Bulls that helped move them up to first place in the Eastern Conference. They now find themselves two games up and look like a true contender in a loaded conference.

Tuesday, though, they will try to avoid looking ahead to their next two games against the Nets and Warriors and take care of a suddenly streaking Pistons team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skate after a loose puck during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) fight to control the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

47 seconds ago
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

47 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Denver won 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

47 seconds ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

47 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy