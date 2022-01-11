How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

The Pistons head to Chicago to face the Bulls on Tuesday night looking to win their third game in a row.

The Pistons have not had the season they were hoping for so far, but are playing some of their best basketball right now. Detroit heads to Chicago on a two-game winning streak and has won four of its last six games.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons are now just 9-30 on the year, but have beat the Bucks and Jazz, two of the best teams in the NBA. It has been a welcome sight for Detroit fans and one they hope they can see continue against the Eastern Conference leading Bulls on Tuesday night.

The Bulls will look to keep that from happening as they try and win their ninth straight home game. Chicago is also trying to keep from losing its second straight game after it lost to the Mavericks on Sunday.

The loss to Dallas snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Bulls that helped move them up to first place in the Eastern Conference. They now find themselves two games up and look like a true contender in a loaded conference.

Tuesday, though, they will try to avoid looking ahead to their next two games against the Nets and Warriors and take care of a suddenly streaking Pistons team.

Regional restrictions may apply.