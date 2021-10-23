There is still a lot to iron out, but the new look Chicago Bulls are playing as advertised after a monster offseason. The team faces the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

The Chicago Bulls (2-0) kicked off the season with two wins against teams that aren't considered postseason contenders this year. One of those wins was against today’s opponent, the Detroit Pistons (0-1), who are still not at full strength. The team is built to function around No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham’s playmaking, but he is still out with an ankle injury and does not have an expected return date.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lonzo Ball wasn’t a fit in Los Angeles and struggled to find his footing in New Orleans, but Chicago may be where he belongs.

The Bulls should not have a problem scoring with a trio of All-Stars that have averaged 20+ points per game for the better part of their individual careers.

Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMarr DeRozan are all dynamic on offense. So far they are combining for 69.0 points, 14.5 assists and 21.0 rebounds on 52.1% from the field.

Offense was never the concern for the Bulls. The question mark will be their defense. Through two games against lesser opponents, they are giving up an average of 100.0 points. So far, the Bulls have not faced a team that is anywhere near the playoff conversation.

For the Pistons, this season is developing young talent. While Cunningham is out, they have to focus on the other green players.

Last year's rookies Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart showed their value as defenders, with Saddiq Bey being one of the steals of the draft. While they are losing, the Pistons have to see what they have in their second-year talents.

Regional restrictions may apply.