How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, two of the top rookies in the NBA will square off, as the Cavaliers host the Pistons.
    Author:

    The Cavaliers will host the Pistons tonight, as two of the league’s most promising young stars face off. Both top three picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham project to be two of the NBA’s best players down the road.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers:

    Date: November 12, 2021

    Time: 7:30p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit has had a slow start to the season, which was expected given its situation. Not only are the Pistons projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they were also without Cunningham for the bulk of their season to this point.

    Either way, the Pistons sit at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 2-8. With that in mind, they’re coming off of a win over the Rockets and should be playing with confidence tonight.

    After losing their first two games of the season, the Cavaliers have started to figure things out. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games and are now in the playoff picture with a record of 7-5.

    Mobley has been perhaps the best rookie in his class this season, with averages of 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. With a balanced scoring attack, Cleveland features six players that average at least 12.5 points per game but has no single player that averages over 20 points.

    Cleveland has been better on the road this season (5-3) than at home (2-2) but should still be favored in this matchup on its home court.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

