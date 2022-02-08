How to Watch Pistons at Mavericks

This is the first game of the season between the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks (31-23) can inch a little closer to the Jazz in the standings with a win over the struggling Pistons (12-41). Dallas has come back to reality some after a huge stretch vaulted it up the standings. It's gome 5-4 in its last nine games and halted their momentum some. Detroit presents a unique challenge in Cade Cunningham, a prospect that drew comparison to Luka Doncic during the NBA Draft.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Cunningham won NBA Rookie of the Month for the first time this season and has looked better and better as the season has gone on.

Through 41 starts, Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He has six double-doubles and two triple-doubles so far.

At the same time through 41 games, Doncic is putting up 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He has seven double-doubles and one triple-double.

Obviously comparing any 18-year old to an MVP candidate is silly, but as the season has gone on, Cunningham is looking like the right No. 1 overall pick.

Last season Dallas won both games by 10 points with Doncic missing one and putting up 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the other. These two teams play now and then again in the last week of the season.

This should be a fun duel between one of the best playmakers in the NBA in Doncic and one that hopes to be on that same level.

