How to Watch Pistons at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game of the season between the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks (31-23) can inch a little closer to the Jazz in the standings with a win over the struggling Pistons (12-41). Dallas has come back to reality some after a huge stretch vaulted it up the standings. It's gome 5-4 in its last nine games and halted their momentum some. Detroit presents a unique challenge in Cade Cunningham, a prospect that drew comparison to Luka Doncic during the NBA Draft.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cunningham won NBA Rookie of the Month for the first time this season and has looked better and better as the season has gone on.

Through 41 starts, Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He has six double-doubles and two triple-doubles so far.

At the same time through 41 games, Doncic is putting up 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He has seven double-doubles and one triple-double.

Obviously comparing any 18-year old to an MVP candidate is silly, but as the season has gone on, Cunningham is looking like the right No. 1 overall pick.

Last season Dallas won both games by 10 points with Doncic missing one and putting up 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the other. These two teams play now and then again in the last week of the season.

This should be a fun duel between one of the best playmakers in the NBA in Doncic and one that hopes to be on that same level.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Mavericks

3 minutes ago
Chloe Kim
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying

3 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's

3 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

33 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

33 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

33 minutes ago
Chloe Kim
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 8th

33 minutes ago
Jeopardy College
entertainment

How to Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship

33 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy