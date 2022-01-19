How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

The Warriors look to get back in the win column as they host the Pistons.

The Warriors came out flat in their last game against the Timberwolves. Steph Curry and Draymond Green did not play as Golden State was outscored by 20 points and let Karl-Anthony Towns score 26.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors Today:

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson is back for the Warriors, but he is easing his way into the lineup after being out for two seasons with two significant injuries. He scored 12 points in the game against Minnesota, but he might need to step up more if both Curry and Green are out again Tuesday.

The Pistons are still rebuilding even with the emergence of Cade Cunningham, their No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The Pistons had won three of their last four before they ran into the league's best team in their most recent game. Detroit lost to Phoenix 135–108 and now must face off against the second-best team on the road in Golden State.

Will the Warriors' struggles continue against the Pistons?

