Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors look to get back in the win column as they host the Pistons.

The Warriors came out flat in their last game against the Timberwolves. Steph Curry and Draymond Green did not play as Golden State was outscored by 20 points and let Karl-Anthony Towns score 26.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors Today:

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Klay Thompson is back for the Warriors, but he is easing his way into the lineup after being out for two seasons with two significant injuries. He scored 12 points in the game against Minnesota, but he might need to step up more if both Curry and Green are out again Tuesday.

The Pistons are still rebuilding even with the emergence of Cade Cunningham, their No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The Pistons had won three of their last four before they ran into the league's best team in their most recent game. Detroit lost to Phoenix 135–108 and now must face off against the second-best team on the road in Golden State.

Will the Warriors' struggles continue against the Pistons?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

pistons
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a loose ball caused by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 hour ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 hour ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 hour ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 hour ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy