How to Watch Pistons at Rockets

    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a battle of two star rookies, who will come out on top?
    Author:

    One of these teams is getting its second win of the season, either the Pistons (1-8) or the Rockets (1-9). The other will be in the basement of the NBA with the Pelicans as the only one-win squads.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The rookies have had up and down starts to the season, but the highlights have been aplenty:

    The Pistons have a fun, intriguing young roster around rookie Cade Cunningham, who has not fully found his footing in the NBA. He has looked solid on defense, which is a good sign.

    Through four games, Cunningham has slowly improved and gotten better.

    He is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 23-14-93 splits in 27.6 minutes per game. The positives have come in the last two games, where Cunningham put up 17.5 points, 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game on 29-28-92 splits in 31.1 minutes.

    The Pistons have Killian Hayes (thumb) listed as probable while the Rockets have Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) listed as questionable.

    On the other side, Green is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 35-28-73 splits in 32.2 minutes per game. He has been erratic all season, with flashes of being a great scorer and athlete. When Green’s shot is falling, he looks great. When it is not, he looks like a rookie.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
