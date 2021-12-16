How to Watch Pistons at Pacers

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, the Pacers will host the Pistons in Indiana in a matchup between two struggling franchises.
    Author:

    Both near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers and Pistons will face off Thursday. Detroit, which is currently on the longest losing streak in the NBA, could be a team the Pacers can use to get back on track.

    Either way, these are two teams in the East that desperately need a victory.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream: You can stream Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The bulk of the Pacers’ struggles this season have been on the road. While they are 9–7 at home, they have a road record of 3–11. In today’s matchup, they’ll be at home in Indianapolis.

    It’s clear that Indiana has a good amount of talent, but the pieces haven’t fit well together this season. To this point, the Pacers are 12–18, which is the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

    Detroit has the worst record in the East at 4–22. The Pistons are currently on a 12-game losing streak as they continue their rebuild.

    As good as rookie guard Cade Cunningham has been of late, he can’t do it all. Detroit is without Jerami Grant, who has been a steady veteran for the team, for the next several weeks, which won't help matters.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

