How to Watch Pistons at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a Friday afternoon game following Thanksgiving, the Clippers will host the Pistons in Los Angeles.
    Author:

    To this point in the season, only a handful of teams have put together a consistent 2021-22 campaign. As such, teams like the Clippers are only a couple of games above .500 but still in the playoff picture.

    On Friday afternoon, they’ll host the rebuilding Pistons in Los Angeles.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers:

    Date: November 26, 2021

    Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit has shown steady progress this season, especially as Cade Cunningham continues to improve. On the season, the recent top pick is now averaging 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

    The Pistons have a 4-14 record, with three of those wins coming in their last 10 games. Jerami Grant leads the team in scoring with 19.0 points per game and will be a huge factor in today's matchup.

    The Clippers have emerged as a serious threat in the Western Conference with a record of 10-8, good for fifth in the standings. They’re 8-4 at home this season, which should play in their favor as they will be on their home court in this contest.

    With Kawhi Leonard out with injury, Paul George has been the team’s best player, averaging 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. With the ability to impact both ends of the floor, he’s emerged as one of the top players in the league for the 2021-22 season.

    Although the Clippers should be favorites in this matchup, the young Pistons play hard and have a real chance at pulling off the upset on the shoulders of Cunningham.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cincinnati bearcats
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    arkansas football
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224470
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

    3 minutes ago
    air force
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV at Air Force

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) carries the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

    3 minutes ago
    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Clippers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) is tackled by Connecticut Huskies linebacker Hunter Webb (33) as defensive back Kaleb Anthony (12) moves in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) is tackled by Colorado State Rams defensive back Robert Floyd (25) in the fourth quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UNLV vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy