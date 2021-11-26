How to Watch Pistons at Clippers

In a Friday afternoon game following Thanksgiving, the Clippers will host the Pistons in Los Angeles.

To this point in the season, only a handful of teams have put together a consistent 2021-22 campaign. As such, teams like the Clippers are only a couple of games above .500 but still in the playoff picture.

On Friday afternoon, they’ll host the rebuilding Pistons in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: November 26, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV

Detroit has shown steady progress this season, especially as Cade Cunningham continues to improve. On the season, the recent top pick is now averaging 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

The Pistons have a 4-14 record, with three of those wins coming in their last 10 games. Jerami Grant leads the team in scoring with 19.0 points per game and will be a huge factor in today's matchup.

The Clippers have emerged as a serious threat in the Western Conference with a record of 10-8, good for fifth in the standings. They’re 8-4 at home this season, which should play in their favor as they will be on their home court in this contest.

With Kawhi Leonard out with injury, Paul George has been the team’s best player, averaging 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. With the ability to impact both ends of the floor, he’s emerged as one of the top players in the league for the 2021-22 season.

Although the Clippers should be favorites in this matchup, the young Pistons play hard and have a real chance at pulling off the upset on the shoulders of Cunningham.

Regional restrictions may apply.