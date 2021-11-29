How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The obvious story here is the enmity between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James, but the bigger story is the the Lakers' early-season struggles.
    The last time the Pistons (4–15) and the Lakers (10–11) played, Detroit fell at home to snap a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles.

    Since then, the Lakers have lost two of three. The Lakers are hovering just under .500 with the second-worst defense in the NBA, a far cry from NBA title contention.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live Stream Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers lost a triple-overtime thriller to the lowly Kings in their most recent contest.

    In the Lakers' last game against the Pistons, LeBron James elbowed Detroit's Isaiah Stewart, giving him a cut under his eye. Stewart charged at James afterward, and both players were ejected and later suspended. James got a one-game suspension for the flagrant foul and Stewart two games for escalating the situation.

    Both players should be available for tonight's game. However, James (abdominal) is questionable.

    This season, the Lakers have struggled defensively. They are fouling at a very high rate (20.7 per game, third-most in the NBA) and allowing the second-most free throw attempts per game (23.7).

    On the other side, the Pistons come in having lost five in a row, their third losing streak of at least four games in their first 19 games overall. They also have the worst scoring offense in the NBA at 98.6 points per game. They have scored less than 100 points in 11 out of 19 games this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
