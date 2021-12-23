How to Watch Pistons at Heat

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat have been chomping at the bit for four days waiting for this rematch against the Pistons, which takes place on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The Heat (19-13) lost to the Pistons (5-25) four days ago, in which their reaction was a 29-point slaughter of their next opponent. It has been a challenging last few weeks for the Heat, with both of their All-Stars in and out of the line up and injuries across the roster. Yet, Miami is still grinding and holding strong as the Southeast Division leader.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Watch Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat online with fuboTV:

    The Heat were short-handed, but the loss to the Pistons earlier this week was the lowest point in the season for a team with an eye on the Eastern Conference Finals:

    In 14 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat have gone 8-6. They're 9-5 without Bam Adebayo this season. Most teams fall apart without their two best players, but the Heat have stayed strong.

    In their loss to the Pistons, the Heat missed 12 free throws and went 13-for-43 from three, which led to the Pistons' ability to steal a win.

    This season, the Pistons are already one of the least efficient offenses, ranking No. 27 in assists (21.7 per game) and last in the league in overall shooting (41.4%) and three-point shooting (30.7%).

    If Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson and Killian Hayes are unavailable, their offense against this defense is going to be in major trouble.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
