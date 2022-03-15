How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

The Heat look to maintain the top spot in the East on Tuesday night against the suddenly feisty Pistons.

It may be a mismatch on paper, but the Heat (45-24) could have their work cut out for them against the Pistons (18-50) on Tuesday night. Detroit has lost three straight, but has won five of its last 10 behind top pick Cade Cunningham.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Miami can win the season series with a victory tonight. The Heat split the two games in Motown and beat the Pistons in Miami, 115-112, in the last meeting on Dec. 23.

The Heat have won seven of their last 10, but lost at home to the Timberwolves on Saturday, 113-104. They are 3-2 on their current seven-game homestand and wrap it up Friday against the Thunder.

Miami leads Milwaukee by two games in the East, but the top six teams are separated by just 5.5 games. Tyler Herro came off the bench for 30 points in the loss to Minnesota. All-Star Jimmy Butler sat out with a toe injury, but is not on the injury report for tonight.

The Pistons blew an 18-point lead at home on Sunday in a 106-102 loss to the Clippers. But Cunningham continued a torrid stretch with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The rookie has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games and is averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 boards and 5.5 assists in 13 games since returning from a hip injury in mid-February.

While the Pistons have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they're 5-5 in their last 10 games, as Cunningham and the other young players are figuring some things out. A season split against the conference's top team could provide a building block for Detroit's rebuild.

