How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night, the Pistons hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bucks.
    Author:

    The NBA season will continue Monday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 cases rising in the sports world, leagues are continuing to push forward. On Monday night, the Pistons will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into tonight's game, the Pistons are just 6–28 and headed for another high draft pick. Cade Cunningham & Co. lead a talented roster but have been unable to put all the pieces together this season. In the team's last outing, Detroit ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 117–116.

    On the other side, the Bucks have opened up the year with a 25–13 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are looking like legitimate title contenders once again. Milwaukee is coming off a 136–113 win over the Pelicans.

    The Bucks enter the game as favorites, but the Pistons are not going to go down without a fight.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
