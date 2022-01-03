How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

On Monday night, the Pistons hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bucks.

The NBA season will continue Monday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 cases rising in the sports world, leagues are continuing to push forward. On Monday night, the Pistons will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Coming into tonight's game, the Pistons are just 6–28 and headed for another high draft pick. Cade Cunningham & Co. lead a talented roster but have been unable to put all the pieces together this season. In the team's last outing, Detroit ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 117–116.

On the other side, the Bucks have opened up the year with a 25–13 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are looking like legitimate title contenders once again. Milwaukee is coming off a 136–113 win over the Pelicans.

The Bucks enter the game as favorites, but the Pistons are not going to go down without a fight.

