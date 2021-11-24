How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

The Bucks are starting to find their rhythm with four wins in a row and will be looking to keep that rolling on Wednesday when they face the Pistons.

The Bucks (10-8) got just what the doctor ordered with four straight games against the Lakers, Thunder and two games against the Magic to get back above .500 while they heal up from injuries.

None of those wins individually are worth bragging about, but when you string four wins in a row it is a feat. With the Pistons (4-13) in town, Milwaukee will look to make it a five-game winning streak.

How to Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bucks cruised to victory over the Magic with seven players in double figures and nobody over 20 points in a very even balanced win:

That was also No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham’s second game of the season, back when everyone called him a bust for starting 0-14 from three in his first 47 minutes.

Since then, Cunningham has been solid for a rookie on a struggling team, averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 37-29-90 splits.

This season, the Pistons have the resume of a young team building towards something good in the near future with a promising rookie (Cunningham) and a cast of talented young players around him (Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart) that are going to grow together this season and beyond.

The Pistons just went 1-4 in a five-game homestand and now start their five-game road trip in Milwaukee against a team that is starting to round into form as a championship contender.

Regional restrictions may apply.