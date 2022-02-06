How to Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing their potential with the Detroit Pistons up next on Sunday.

The Timberwolves (27-25) are over .500 for the first time in a season past Dec. 1 on the calendar since Jimmy Butler was playing for the team. It has been a long time coming, and with the Pistons (12-40) up next, they can pad their record and keep improving in the very competitive Western Conferences. Minnesota is currently the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and will try to catch the Nuggets and Mavericks, who are not too far ahead.

Minnesota built its lead in the third quarter and never looked back as it knocked off Detroit 128-117 on Thursday.

In the Timberwolves win over Detroit, Karl Anthony Towns led the way with 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, with Anthony Edwards right there with him at 25 points and three rebounds. They played without third star D’Angelo Russell, which didn’t matter thanks to the overall team play.

Patrick Beverley chipped in 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, while Taurean Prince came off the bench for 23 points and six rebounds.

Detroit on the other side played without rookie star Cade Cunningham, but got 66 points from Saddiq Bey (21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists), Jerami Grant (20 points and five rebounds) and Frank Jackson (25 points).

The Pistons played as good of an offensive game as they have all season with 27 assists, 22 made free throws and 15 three-pointers.

