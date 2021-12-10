How to Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pistons and the Pelicans battle Friday in NBA action.
    Entering Friday's game against the Pelicans, the Pistons have lost their last ten games, dating all the way back to Nov. 19.

    The Pistons came so close to a win in their last game as they took the Wizards to overtime, but Kuzma hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second to to extend their woes. They currently hold the worst record in the league.

    How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans Today

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    There is a chance of relief, though, as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, who have the worst record in the Western Conference. They are coming off two losses of their own against Denver and Houston, who have also been struggling. 

    The Pelicans are still without their star Zion Williamson, as he is working his way back from foot surgery.

    There will still be a plenty to play for as these two teams look to show off their development. Despite their records, this game should be very close. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
