How to Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

Entering Friday's game against the Pelicans, the Pistons have lost their last ten games, dating all the way back to Nov. 19.

The Pistons came so close to a win in their last game as they took the Wizards to overtime, but Kuzma hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second to to extend their woes. They currently hold the worst record in the league.

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans Today

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There is a chance of relief, though, as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, who have the worst record in the Western Conference. They are coming off two losses of their own against Denver and Houston, who have also been struggling.

The Pelicans are still without their star Zion Williamson, as he is working his way back from foot surgery.

There will still be a plenty to play for as these two teams look to show off their development. Despite their records, this game should be very close.

Regional restrictions may apply.